Man in Bucks County arrested, charged with making terroristic threats, officials announce

A 61-year-old man living in Bucks County has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats, officials announced Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police in the Dublin Barracks stated 61-year-old Kris John Kinsey, of Durham Township, was arrested Friday, on the 700 block of Sunday Road, in a wooded area.

The charges stem from Kinsey allegedly posting videos, messages and photos on Facebook, threatening or depicting violence, threats and death to President-Elect Joe Biden, Vice President-

Elect Kamala Harris, Governor Tom Wolf, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and their supporters.

Authorities say Kinsey was in possession of a semi-automatic handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia when he was arrested. Kinsey is listed as a person who is not to be in possession of a firearm.

Kinsey is charged with Terroristic Threats, Possessing Instrument of Crime, Persons not to Possess Firearms, among other charges.

There were no details on bail. Kinsey is being held at Bucks County Prison.

