Man in car tried to lure 5-year-old girl walking home from bus stop in Chester County: police

What could have been a parent's worst nightmare unfolded in a Chester County neighborhood earlier this week.

Police say a 5-year-old girl was approached by a man driving a silver Honda Insight or Toyota Prius near Lintell Drive and South Concord Road in West Goshen Township.

The little girl was walking home from her bus stop in broad daylight around 4:15 p.m.

Various neighborhood surveillance cameras caught the attempted luring on video, according to authorities.

Police tell FOX 29 that they have identified the driver, but did not release any further information.