Man in critical condition after being shot in Germantown, police say

The Philadelphia Police Department says it is investigating a shooting in Germantown that left one man in critical condition late Monday night.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers with the 39th District responded to the 5300 block of Newhall Street just after 11:30 p.m.

Small says officers found a male lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg.

He was bleeding heavily while in and out of consciousness, according to authorities.

According to Small, officers picked him up and transported him to Einstein Hospital for treatment.

The victim, an unidentified male believed to be in his 20s or 30s, is in critical condition, Small says.

Authorities also say the man is currently a John Doe.

Police say they found seven spent shell casings and one live round at the scene.

Small says the spent shell casings were found very close to where the victim collapsed, meaning the shooter or shooters may have been standing in close proximity to the victim at the time of the shooting.

Several one-dollar bills were also found on the scene and police believe it is possible that the motive was a robbery.