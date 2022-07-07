Man in critical condition after being shot in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in North Philadelphia on Thursday, according to police.

Authorities say officers responded to a 911 call for a shooting on the 2800 block of North 6th Street around 2:40 a.m.

Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum told reporters that while on the way, officers received notification that an injured man was on the highway.

According to police, the officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body and rushed him to Temple Hospital.

He is currently in critical condition, according to Rosenbaum.

The investigation is still in the preliminary phase, but authorities said blood and shell casings were found at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.