Police: Man killed in West Oak Lane after being shot, then crashing his car

Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one man in West Oak Lane on Wednesday night.

Authorities say a man was shot inside his car on the 7000 block of Gilbert Street around 8 p.m.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the side of his body. According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the victim continued to drive northbound on Gilbert Street after being shot.

Chief Small says the victim eventually crashed his vehicle into a bunch of cars and was pronounced on the scene at 8:20 p.m.

A stray bullet from the shooting also landed inside an occupied home, but neither the man nor woman in the house were struck, according to officials.

No arrest was made in this incident and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.