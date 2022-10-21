Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Hunting Park, police say

article

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Departments Shooting Investigation Group are working on learning more about a shooting that left a man injured early Friday morning.

Authorities say the shooting took place on the 700 block of West Bristol Street in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood.

According to officials, a man believed to be between 30 and 35 years of age was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and both legs.

Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed din critical condition.

Authorities say the investigation is active and ongoing.