Police: Man found inside car with multiple gunshot wounds in West Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after a man was found inside a car in West Philadelphia injured from a shooting.

According to authorities, police responded to 38th Street and Girard Avenue for reports of a person with a gun on Thursday night around 10:15 p.m.

Officials say a 53-year-old man was found inside a Chrysler Pacifica suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, abdomen and left arm.

The man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition, according to police.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Authorities say the shooting took place near where the victim was located, on the 3800 block of Cambridge Street.

The investigation is ongoing and active, police say.