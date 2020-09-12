Man in custody after woman, 61, stabbed twice at apartment in West Philadelphia
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating after a woman was stabbed twice Sunday morning at an apartment in West Philadelphia.
Police say the incident happened on the 5600 block of Race Street shortly before 9 a.m.
The victim, a 61-year-old woman, was stabbed once in the upper chest and once in the left arm. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in an unknown condition.
Authorities say a man was arrested in connection to the stabbing. No word on what sparked the violence.
