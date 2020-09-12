Man in custody after woman, 61, stabbed twice at apartment in West Philadelphia

article

Authorities are investigating after a woman was stabbed twice Sunday morning at an apartment in West Philadelphia.

Police say the incident happened on the 5600 block of Race Street shortly before 9 a.m.

The victim, a 61-year-old woman, was stabbed once in the upper chest and once in the left arm. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities say a man was arrested in connection to the stabbing. No word on what sparked the violence.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!