Man in serious condition after motorcycle, Jeep collide at intersection in Upper Merion

A man is in serious condition after police say a motorcycle collided with a Jeep late Friday night in Upper Merion Township.

Authorities responded to the entrance of a FedEx facility on River Road around 10:30 p.m. and found a 1998 Honda motorcycle engulfed in flames.

Police say a bystander dragged the driver of the motorcycle to safety. He was transported to Suburban Hospital with apparent life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators determined the driver of the motorcycle was turning left into the FedEx facility on River Road when a Jeep traveling southbound struck the bike.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Upper Merion Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at 610-265-3232.

