Man injured after he was hit by vehicle, robbed by driver: officials

Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle then robbed by the driver.

It happened Wednesday night around 6:45 p.m. in Newark at the Shell gas station on East Chestnut Hill Road, according to troopers.

Investigators said a 38-year-old man was walking through the parking lot when a red passenger vehicle struck him at a high rate of speed. The suspect then got out of the car and stole the victim’s wallet before fleeing the area, according to state police.

Employees at the Dairy Queen said surveillance cameras captured the entire incident. Manager Rebecca Hazeldine describes the horrific events that unfolded as seen in the video.

"It shows the guy getting hit, flying. There’s this sound. You can hear him being hit. It’s crazy," said Hazeldine. "I think the guy must’ve been waiting because he obviously knew that he was here. As soon as he came out of our bathroom and got into the middle of the road, that’s when he came speeding around the corner."

Workers at the Brookside Shopping Center told FOX 29 they believe there’s a connection between the suspect and the victim.

State Police also said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public at this time.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Robbery Unit continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to contact Detective J. Dempsey by calling 302-365-8472. You can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.