Man injured in Olney shooting drives self to hospital, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man drove himself to the hospital after he was shot in the stomach inside an Olney home on Sunday afternoon.
According to investigators, a 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were shot inside a home on the 5900 block of Tabor Avenue just after 2 p.m.
Police say the 25-year-old drove himself to Jeanes Hospital and was transported to Temple Hospital in stable condition.
The second man who traveled to Temple Hospital told police that he was unaware that he had been hit in the foot during the Olney shooting.
No arrests were reported immediately following the double shooting.
