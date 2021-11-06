Child in backseat of stolen car found safe in West Philadelphia, police say

article

A 2-year-old boy is safe after police say he was in the backseat of his father's car when it was stolen Saturday night in West Philadelphia.

Investigators say a 2017 Jeep Cherokee was stolen on the 200 block of North Peach Street just after 8 p.m.

The child, who police say was in the back seat during the theft, was found uninjured near a fire house several blocks away.

The child was then returned to his father.

The car was later located, running unoccupied at the 4700 block of Merion Avenue.

No arrests were reported immediately following the incident.

