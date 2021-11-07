Expand / Collapse search

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide outside Target in Bala Cynwyd, officials say

Updated 10:30PM
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened in the parking lot of a Target in Bala Cynwyd on Sunday. Investigators believe a man shot a woman in the head inside a blue Lexus before turning the gun on himself.

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened in the parking lot of a Target in Bala Cynwyd on Sunday.

According to investigators, a man "appears to have" shot a woman in the head inside a Lexus and then turned the gun on himself. 

Emergency crews responded to the department store parking lot around 1 p.m. and pronounced the unidentified man and woman dead. 

Investigators have not said what lead to the deadly shooting. 

