2 dead in apparent murder-suicide outside Target in Bala Cynwyd, officials say

Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened in the parking lot of a Target in Bala Cynwyd on Sunday.

According to investigators, a man "appears to have" shot a woman in the head inside a Lexus and then turned the gun on himself.

Emergency crews responded to the department store parking lot around 1 p.m. and pronounced the unidentified man and woman dead.

Investigators have not said what lead to the deadly shooting.

