2 dead in apparent murder-suicide outside Target in Bala Cynwyd, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened in the parking lot of a Target in Bala Cynwyd on Sunday.
According to investigators, a man "appears to have" shot a woman in the head inside a Lexus and then turned the gun on himself.
Emergency crews responded to the department store parking lot around 1 p.m. and pronounced the unidentified man and woman dead.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Child in backseat of stolen car found safe in West Philadelphia, police say
- Police: Man shot and killed in Brewerytown
- Man shot in the face during argument over woman outside bar in Bridesburg, police say
- 1 killed in broad daylight double shooting in Kensington, police say
Investigators have not said what lead to the deadly shooting.
Stay with FOX29.com as this is a developing story.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement