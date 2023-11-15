Suspected car thief jumps into Delaware River to escape police: officials

A police pursuit took an unusual turn when a man ended up in the water early Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle when he fled, and jumped into the Delaware River around 3:30 a.m.

Emergency crews eventually pulled him from the water near Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Callowhill Street.

However, police say he was in the river for a little while, swimming under a nearby pier.

Police say he appears to be "OK," and will be taken to jail after being evaluated at a local hospital.