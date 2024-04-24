Man killed in University City as hit-and-run driver reports to police

article

Authorities say a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Wednesday morning in University City.

The deadly collision happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of 36th and Spruce streets.

The victim, described by police as a man in his 40s or 50s, was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where police say he died.

While investigating the scene, police say the driver, a 41-year-old woman, came to police headquarters to report the crash.

Her vehicle was located on the 4900 block of Larchwood.

No arrests have been made at this time.