Man killed in Juniata Park double shooting, police say

article

Authorities are investigating after a young man was killed during a double shooting Saturday night in Juniata Park.

Officers from Philadelphia's 24th district responded to the 900 block of East Hunting Park Avenue around 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police say a 26-year-old man suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead.

MORE: Police: Man, 30, shot to death in East Germantown

A second victim, age 53, was also taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

Detective recovered a weapon at the scene but no arrests have been made, according to police.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest