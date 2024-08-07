Man killed by police after deadly shooting, housefire in Delaware identified

article

Police in Delaware shot and killed a man who they say murdered a woman at his ex-wife's house, then set the home on fire before climbing an electrical tower and firing at police.

Investigators say 57-year-old Francisco Vasquez "forcibly entered" his ex-spouse's home in Wilmington on Sunday morning and fired at two people who were inside. Police say 22-year-old Alondra Quinonez was fatally shot, and a 20-year-old man managed to escape the house unharmed.

It's believed Vazquez set the house on fire and fled the property. Emergency responders arrived at the home, located on Limestone Road, a short time later and tried to perform life-saving measures on Quinonez, but police say she died at the scene.

Investigators say police managed to locate Vasquez's vehicle a short time later near the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. There, police spent hours negotiating with Vasquez, who they say was armed and had climbed to the lower level of a high-tension electrical tower.

Investigators say Vasquez eventually opened fire on police, which prompted three officers to return fire. Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Delaware State Police Troopers who opened fire have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, per the department's policy.