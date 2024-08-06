Video: Woman wrapped up from behind, robbed in Philadelphia apartment building

Disturbing security footage shared by police shows a man wrapping up a woman from behind as she walks down a hallway in a Philadelphia apartment building.

Investigators say the attack happened on the afternoon of July 22 at the Wissahickon Apartments. Police shared video of the attack on their YouTube channel Tuesday.

Investigators say the suspect, a Black man with braided hair, followed the victim into the apartment building around 4:40 p.m. and attacked her inside a hallway.

Video shows the suspect wrap the woman in his arms and force her down the hallway, where police say she was thrown into another room and knocked unconscious.

The suspect is seen running back down the hallway and out of the building carrying the woman's purse.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts should contact Philadelphia police.