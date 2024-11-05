Man killed in South Jersey hit-and-run: officials

article

Tragedy unfolded in a Gloucester County community after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

The man, who officials did not identify, was walking on Fries Mill Road, near Orchardview Drive, in Washington Township, Monday night, around 8 p.m., according to authorities.

The man was hit by a vehicle that was in the southbound lane of Fries Mill Road. The driver then took off, leaving the scene. Investigators have not yet identified the striking vehicle.

The victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he later died.

Officials urge anyone with any information regarding the crash, the driver or the vehicle to contact Officer Frank Cicalese #10188 at fjcicalese@pd.twp.washington.nj.us or our Detective Bureau at 856-589-0330.