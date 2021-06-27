Man killed when car strikes van being loaded in Brigantine, officials say

article

Authorities say a Camden County man was killed when a car slammed into the van he was loading Saturday afternoon in Brigantine.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said the fatal crash happened just after noon on Brigantine Boulevard.

According to police, 54-year-old Hector Salgado was killed when the van he was loading was struck by a Honda Civic driven by 34-year-old Joanna Huynh.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Crash Investigation Unit is working to determine what caused Huynh's vehicle to slam into the van.

No charges have been announced.

