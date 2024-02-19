Man left to bleed in hit-and-run after verbal altercation at park in Gloucester; suspect sought: police

article

A man is injured after police say he was the victim of a hit-and-run that occurred in Gloucester Township Monday afternoon.

According to police, at around 3 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Gloucester Township Community Park in the Erial section of the town for a report of a person bleeding in a vehicle.

Upon arrival, medics located and administered care to the victim.

Initial investigation revealed that the man either fell off the hood of a moving vehicle or was struck by the vehicle after a verbal altercation.

He was transported to Cooper Hospital by Hackensack Meridian Health Medivac.

Police are looking for the driver of a dark gray or dark-colored 4-door sedan responsible for the hit-and-run at Gloucester Township Community Park in Erial Monday afternoon.

Detectives say the striking vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction and is described as a dark gray or dark-colored 4-door sedan.

This incident is still an active investigation.

If anyone has additional information in regard to this incident, please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560. To send an Anonymous Tip Via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777. You may also click here to access our Anonymous Web Tip page: https://gtpolice.com/tip