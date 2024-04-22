DUI crash leaves pedestrian injured, cars damaged in Center City: police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a vehicle crash in Center City was caused by a suspected drunk driver late Sunday night.
A pedestrian, along with two cars, were hit between 10th and 11th streets on Market Street around 10:30 p.m.
No one in the cars was injured, but a pedestrian suffered a broken leg. Both cars were also heavily damaged.
The driver was under the influence at the time, and will face charges, according to authorities.
Lanes were closed in both directions for several hours, but have since reopened.