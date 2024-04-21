4 rushed to hospital after deadly crash on Roosevelt Boulevard; driver detained

A crash involving two juveniles left one person dead, 4 injured and its driver in police custody Sunday afternoon.

Police say the vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree in the median on the northbound side of Roosevelt Boulevard in Hunting Park around 12:30 p.m.

Two juveniles, the driver and a passenger were transported to St. Christopher Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

MORE HEADLINES:

The rear passenger was declared dead at the scene.

The driver is currently detained for investigation, according to police.

No further details have been released.