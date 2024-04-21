4 rushed to hospital after deadly crash on Roosevelt Boulevard; driver detained
PHILADELPHIA - A crash involving two juveniles left one person dead, 4 injured and its driver in police custody Sunday afternoon.
Police say the vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree in the median on the northbound side of Roosevelt Boulevard in Hunting Park around 12:30 p.m.
Two juveniles, the driver and a passenger were transported to St. Christopher Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
The rear passenger was declared dead at the scene.
The driver is currently detained for investigation, according to police.
No further details have been released.