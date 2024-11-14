Man sentenced after dog with amputated leg 'tortured' in Pennsylvania home: DA
COATESVILLE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania man could spend up to 5 years behind bars for the cruel abuse of a dog who is now living a happy and healthy life.
Curtis Bacon, 34, pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals after Ava was found at his home on December 15.
Officials say Ava was found severely emaciated with an injured eye, missing leg, and multiple other injuries.
"It’s a miracle Ava survived with the type of injuries she sustained, and sickening to think about the trauma she endured," said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA’s Chief Executive Officer.
Ava has since been adopted after recovering from treatment.
Bacon was sentenced to 13–60 months in prison, along with paying restitution for Ava's veterinary care. He is also prohibited from owning any animals or pets in the future.
"We were able to ensure that the person responsible for torturing a helpless dog was brought to justice," Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said.