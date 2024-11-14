Stolen dirt bike rider dies in head-on West Philadelphia crash: police
PHILADELPHIA - A man who police say was riding a stolen dirt bike was killed after crashing into a car Wednesday night.
The crash happened at the intersection of 52nd and Spruce streets in West Philadelphia a little after 8 p.m.
Police say the 25-year-old was doing wheelies with no headlights on before crashing head-on into a car.
The dirt bike rider died at the hospital.
The driver of the vehicle wasn't injured, and remained at the scene.