Man sentenced for 2023 Philly pizza shop shooting that injured mom, daughter

A man will spend 13 years behind bars for an attempted robbery turned shooting that devastated a family-run pizza shop in Philadelphia last year.

Kaleb Bridges, 20, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in December of last year to robbery and carrying, using, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Officials say Bridges was armed with a loaded gun when he tried to rob Mayfair Pizza on Frankford Avenue on March 8, 2023.

He shot an employee in the shoulder after demanding she fill a bag with money from the register, according to authorities.

When she ducked under a counter, he fired another round that struck a refrigerator.

Bridges then dropped his gun when the employee's father, and owner of the shop, tried to stop him from fleeing.

Officials say he quickly retrieved the gun and shot the employee's mother.

Employees then worked together to subdue Bridges until police arrived and took him into custody.

The employee and her mother were rushed to the hospital. The daughter was released within a few hours, while the mother recovered in the hospital for several weeks.

Both are now back on the job after the pizza shop reopened several weeks after the shooting.