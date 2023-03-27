Mayfair Pizza reopening weeks after co-owner, daughter shot during attempted robbery: 'Be patient with us'

Weeks after a Philadelphia pizzeria owner and her daughter were shot during an attempted robbery inside the crowded business, the doors are set to reopen.

Authorities say on March 8, 19-year-old Kaleb Bridges entered Mayfair Pizza just before 9 p.m. wearing a mask and hood. According to police, he used a handgun and demanded the cashier, identified as the shop owner's daughter, fill a bag with money from the register.

The owner's daughter was shot once in the shoulder and as her parents and several employees attempted to stop Bridges, her mother was shot once in the abdomen, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

Customers inside the pizza shop managed to subdue Bridges and restrain him until the police arrived. He was later taken into custody and charged.

After the shooting, the family-owned business was closed for several weeks but announced it would reopen on March 27 at 2 p.m.

Weeks ago, the owner's daughter told FOX 29 that she was physically okay and that her mother was home from the hospital working on recovering.

According to a post on the business' Facebook page, the store will be reopen but serve customers during modified hours.

"We ask that you please be patient with us as we navigate our way back to a working pace," the business said on social media. "This process may take some time because we will not be at our full employee capacity. We will strive to do our best to get orders out in a timely fashion. We look forward to seeing you all again!"

A GoFundMe for the family has been created with a goal of helping the family raise funds for medical bills. Donations can be made here.