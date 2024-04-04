1 dead, 1 rescued after fire rips through home in Montgomery County

A house fire in Montgomery County turned deadly as firefighters battled the blaze Thursday morning.

The fire broke out inside a home on the 900 block of Bellaire Avenue in Upper Dublin Township around 4:30 a.m.

Officials confirm one person was killed in the fire. Their age and identity have yet to be released.

Fire crews were able to rescue a man in his 30s from the home, and rush him to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.