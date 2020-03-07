Man sentenced to 18 years in death of mother when he was 17

article

A New Jersey man who pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the death of his mother last year when he was 17 years old has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Eighteen-year-old Edgar Diaz apologized to his family and the community Friday in Superior Court in Ocean County.

Prosecutors said Diaz stabbed 44-year-old Margarita Diaz and slammed her head into the pavement outside her parked car in August. She died several days later.

Judge Wendel Daniels told Diaz "You still have a life. Your mother does not. It's up to you to make the most of it."

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP