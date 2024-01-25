Man set fire to former workplace, man's shed in same night: Montgomery County DA

article

A local auto shop was completely destroyed just minutes after a shed went up in flames, and one man is being held responsible by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Sean Gahagan, 56, is charged with several felon arson charges after officials say he admitted to setting both fires - one at his former workplace, and the other at the property of a man he owed money.

On December 29, 2023, Upper Moreland officers responded to find JG Transmissions engulfed in flames.

Just 15 minutes prior, police found a shed on fire in the back of a property in Lower Moreland. A can of fire-starting fluid and a can of "Gum Cutter" were also discovered inside.

JG Transmissions was completely destroyed, while the shed suffered limited damage.

Officials say Gahagan was a former employee at JG transmissions, and visited the business earlier that day asking for work.

Surveillance video also captured a man running back and forth from a vehicle to the auto shop about six times before the fire was reported.

The same vehicle was seen on video near the residential fire just before the fire was found.

Gahagan was arrested for trespassing inside a church on January 1 wearing the same camouflage jacket seen in surveillance footage.

He eventually admitted to setting both fires, according to police records.

Those documents went on to state that Gahagan "felt cheated" that he was ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution to the shed's owner after being arrested for a past arson at the same property.