Man shot and killed on Tioga sidewalk, search for suspects underway

A man has died after Philadelphia police say he was shot in the city’s Tioga neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police responded to the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for a call of a fight and a person with a gun.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man laying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators have yet to identify the victim, but estimate him to be in his late 20s to early 30s.

After a preliminary investigation, police say it appears the victim was shot at close range. One spent shell casing was found about two feet away from where the victim was found.

Police are hoping surveillance cameras in the area may provide them with more information about the incident and suspect. So far, police say footage shows two males in dark clothing running from the scene north on the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue.