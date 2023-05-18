Police: 2 teens accused of Wilmington carjacking arrested in Pennsylvania

article

Two teenagers are facing charges after police say they carjacked someone in Delaware and sped away from officers during an attempted traffic stop before being arrested in Pennsylvania.

Officers from the Wilmington Police Department were called to the 600 block of Geddes Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a carjacking, according to investigators.

Police located the stolen vehicle a short time later, but it sped away from officers when they tried to conduct a vehicle stop.

The car was recovered later that night in Chester, Pennsylvania – about a 20-minute drive from Wilmington.

Police say a 14-year-old and 17-year-old were both taken into custody after first trying to run away from City of Chester police officers.

Both teens are being charged with first-degree robbery, among other charges, according to authorities. The elder teen is also being charged with weapons offenses.