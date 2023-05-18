Food delivery driver shot in his car near Temple's campus, police say

Authorities say a food delivery driver was gunned down while sitting inside his car after dropping off food to a property near Temple's North Philadelphia campus.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1700 block of North Gratz Street for reports of multiple gunshot.

Police found a 48-year-old man in the driver's seat of a white Honda suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the shooter was standing close to the victim's vehicle when they opened fire.

No arrest was reported immediately following the shooting, and police are unsure why the victim was targeted.

The shooting rattled nearby neighbors, including Temple University students living in off campus housing.

"It’s definitely not normal, but it’s sad how accustomed we are to it," Jamila, a Temple student, told FOX 29.