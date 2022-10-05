Man shot in the back of the head at Philadelphia recreation center, police say

A young man is fighting for his life after police say he was gunned down at a Philadelphia recreation center late Wednesday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4500 block of North 17th Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a gunshot victim was found inside Stenton Park Recreation Center with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

The victim, according to Small, was taken by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.

Police say the victim, estimated to be in his 20s, was found by police lying on a pathway between a basketball court and a playground.

Investigators found seven spent shell casings scattered between the two locations, leading police to believe that the victim may have been chased by the shooter.

Investigators hope several cameras inside the park captured the shooting.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting and police have not shared a description of a possible suspect.