Employee shot during robbery at Boost Mobile in Roxborough, police say

Philadelphia police say an employee was shot during a robbery at a Boost Mobile in Roxborough.

It happened on the 6100 block of Ridge Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot once in the leg. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center in stable condition

The owner of the Boost Mobile is pleading for the violence to stop. He owns 11 Boost stores in the area and says five have been hit in recent months. The same store was robbed just last week. Both times the same employee came face-to-face with the suspects.

Police are trying to figure out if these are the same men involved along with other incidents in the area.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

