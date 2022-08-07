Man shot in the chest and killed in Kingsessing, police say

article

A 37-year-old man has been killed in an overnight shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section.

According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 5300 block of Greenway Avenue early Sunday morning, around 2:15.

Responding officers found the 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Police are investigating the scene. They haven’t found any weapons and no arrests have been made.