Man shot in the chest and killed in Kingsessing, police say
KINGSESSING - A 37-year-old man has been killed in an overnight shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section.
According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 5300 block of Greenway Avenue early Sunday morning, around 2:15.
Responding officers found the 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died a short time later.
Police are investigating the scene. They haven’t found any weapons and no arrests have been made.