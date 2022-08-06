Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times overnight on North Philadelphia street

article

A man is dead after a shooting erupted in North Philadelphia shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body on the 1900 block of 19th Street around 12:24 a.m.

He was pronounced dead by medics shortly after they arrived at the scene.

Police later identified the victim as Diniar Khayne Camp, of 24th Street.

A weapon has been recovered, but no arrests have been made.