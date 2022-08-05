Philadelphia Police seek woman in connection with North Philadelphia double shooting

article

Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman suspected in a double shooting that critically injured a 23-year-old woman in North Philadelphia.

Officials say 24-year-old Keyshlyne Patterson is the suspect in an attempted murder of a man and the woman July 31st, on the 2100 block of North Darien Street.

Patterson lives on the 7900 block of Henry Avenue. She is 5’4" and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

Police say she is considered armed and dangerous.

According to officials, a 23-year-old woman was shot twice in the head while sitting inside a car on the 2100 block of North Darien Street, July 31st, just before 10 in the morning. She was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police and listed in extremely critical condition.

A 28-year-old man was also shot several times as he stood next the woman’s car. He was also transported to Temple and listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding Patterson’s whereabouts is urged to call 215-686-TIPS or dial 911.