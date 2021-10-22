Man shot, killed inside West Philadelphia corner store, police say

Police say a man was shot and killed inside a corner store in West Philadelphia.

It happened at the Gregory Grocery on the 5000 block of Arch Street around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the 38-year-old man was shot once in the head. He died at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

