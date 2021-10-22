Man shot, killed inside West Philadelphia corner store, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man was shot and killed inside a corner store in West Philadelphia.
It happened at the Gregory Grocery on the 5000 block of Arch Street around 3:45 p.m. Friday.
According to police, the 38-year-old man was shot once in the head. He died at the scene.
So far, no arrests have been and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Armored truck driver shoots at would-be robber, police say
- Philadelphia student, 18, shot himself in the leg inside school gym, police say
- Philadelphia councilmember calls for hearings over SEPTA safety concerns
- Shootings leave 3 dead, 4 injured during violent Thursday in Philadelphia
____
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement