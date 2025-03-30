Expand / Collapse search

Man shot and killed while driving on Route 73 in Mount Laurel; no arrests made

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  March 30, 2025 1:14pm EDT
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • A man was shot while driving on Route 73 in Mount Laurel on Sunday.
    • He succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.
    • No arrests have been made as police investigate.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting erupted on a highway in South Jersey early Sunday morning.

What we know:

A man was shot multiple times while driving northbound on Route 73 in Mount Laurel around 2:30 a.m.

He was found bleeding on the 1000 block of Atrium Way just moments after shots were fired.

The victim, whose identity has yet to be released, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered.

What you can do:

Police are seeking details from the public, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

New JerseyNewsCrime & Public Safety