Man shot and killed while driving on Route 73 in Mount Laurel; no arrests made
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting erupted on a highway in South Jersey early Sunday morning.
What we know:
A man was shot multiple times while driving northbound on Route 73 in Mount Laurel around 2:30 a.m.
He was found bleeding on the 1000 block of Atrium Way just moments after shots were fired.
The victim, whose identity has yet to be released, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
No arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered.
What you can do:
Police are seeking details from the public, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.