Man shot multiple times and killed in Kensington, police say
KENSINGTON - A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section Monday night.
Officials say police responded to reports of a shooting Monday, just after 7:15 p.m., on the 3200 block of H Street.
When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head.
SEPTA police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died.
Authorities say an investigation is underway and no arrests have been made.