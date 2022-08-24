Philadelphia playground shooting: Police release new video of suspect chase that ends in crash

The Philadelphia Police Department has released new video showing the end of a police chase after a shooting near the Shepard Recreation Center.

Police say nearly 100 shots were fired on August 16 on the 400 block of North 57th Street.

According to officials, responding officers found five people between the ages of 17 and 25 suffering from gunshot wounds, including a 21-year-old who was shot in the head.

After the shooting, police chased a vehicle, which eventually crashed on the 200 block of Farson Street, officials say.

Police released new video of the crash involving the suspects in a white dodge Durango.

Authorities say Tahmir Pinckney, 24, Marlon Spurell, 22, and Azyear Sutton-Walker, 22, were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting, but the search continues for additional suspects.

Marlon spurell (left), Tahmir Pinckney (center) and Azyear Sutton-Walker (right) have been charged in the quintuple shooting in West Philadelphia. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the remaining two suspects.

The City of Philadelphia is also offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the wanted suspects.