Man shot multiple times and killed in Logan
PHILADELPHIA - Police are now looking for a gunman who shot and killed a man near Broad Street and Belfield Avenue.
The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night.
The victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.
Investigators are working to determine a motive in the shooting.
