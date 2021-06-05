Man shot multiple times and killed in Logan

Police are now looking for a gunman who shot and killed a man near Broad Street and Belfield Avenue.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

The victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

Investigators are working to determine a motive in the shooting.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

