Man shot multiple times and killed in Logan

Crime & Public Safety
Man shot and killed in Logan

Police are working to determine a motive for the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA - Police are now looking for a gunman who shot and killed a man near Broad Street and Belfield Avenue.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night. 

The victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

Investigators are working to determine a motive in the shooting.

