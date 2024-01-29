Man shot multiple times inside food market in Brewerytown later dies: police

article

A man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times inside a food market in Brewerytown.

According to police,the shooting occurred on the 5400 block of Master street inside a food market at around 1:37 p.m.

They say a man in his late 30s was shot in the chest and arm.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center via police, where he was pronounced dead at 2:07 p.m.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.