Man shot multiple times inside food market in Brewerytown later dies: police
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times inside a food market in Brewerytown.
According to police,the shooting occurred on the 5400 block of Master street inside a food market at around 1:37 p.m.
They say a man in his late 30s was shot in the chest and arm.
The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center via police, where he was pronounced dead at 2:07 p.m.
No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.