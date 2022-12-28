Man shot multiple times on a Southwest Philadelphia street in critical condition, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A man was critically injured after he was shot multiple times on the street in Southwest Philadelphia.
According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 2100 block of South 61st Street, about 2:15 Wednesday afternoon.
A man was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds all over his body, when police arrived.
They rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.
Police had no details regarding the man’s identity or age.
An active investigation into a motive for the shooting is ongoing. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.