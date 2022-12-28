Police searching for 2 suspects in connection with shooting after house party in Kingsessing
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting.
According to police, the shooting occurred on December 11 near the 1100 block of S 54th Street, where the victim and suspects attended a house party.
Authorities say the victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the face while he was leaving the party.
The man was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition, police say.
Police released surveillance video of the suspects they are searching for, noting one suspect has a noticeable limp.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.