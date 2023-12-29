Man shot multiple times on Fairhill street critically injured, police say

article

A shooting on a Fairhill street has left a 32-year-old man with critical injuries.

The gunfire cut through the night air Friday, just after 6:30 p.m., on the 2800 block of North 8th Street, in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood, authorities said.

The victim was found by officers suffering with gunshot wounds to his chest, back and head.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was listed as critical.

Officials report a suspect is in custody, though there was no word on a weapon. An investigation is underway.

