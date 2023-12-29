Security tight for busy Philly weekend as police step up visibility: ‘It’s safe, we’re out there’

The Philadelphia Police Department will be all hands on deck this weekend between the Eagles hosting the Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, to New Year’s Eve fireworks at Penns Landing and the Mummers Parade on Monday.

"You will visibly see a ton of officers out there," said Chief Inspector Mike Cram. "You’ll see that at the Eagles game where we always have a big presence, the fireworks on Sunday night and then at the parade you will see 1.3 miles of parade route loaded with officers visibly present out on the street."

Chief Inspector Cram is the Commander of the Special Operations Bureau. He said the department will take a layered security approach which includes uniformed officers, Highway Patrol, the Traffic Unit, officers on bikes and dirt bikes and special units from SWAT and the Bomb Squad.

Police are expecting 10,000 people out on the streets celebrating the holiday weekend.

"It’s a lot of work but we do it so much we’re really good at it," said Chief Inspector Cram. "Just come and enjoy yourself. It’s safe, there are no issues. We’re out there. We take every precaution to ensure you can come and have a good time and enjoy the day with your family."

Local and state officials are also urging people to keep the guns down this New Year’s weekend. On Thursday, the Philadelphia Sheriff, the District Attorney and State Senator Sharif Street held a joint news conference to spread the word.

"I live in a community, a densely packed rowhouse community in North Philly, where there is celebratory gunfire and all too often it’s somebody in my neighborhood that is shot and killed," said Sen. Street (D) District 3 Philadelphia County. "Guess what, I don’t want to get hit by gunfire and sometimes it comes in people’s houses. So, I want to be safer, I want my children and grandchildren to be safer and I want my neighbors to be safer."

Related article

Last New Year’s, an 87-year-old woman from Port Richmond was out celebrating on her doorstep when she was grazed by a bullet. Philadelphia police said the bullet that hit her had been shot into the air.

Senator Street said fireworks are now legal in Pennsylvania and recommends it as an alternative way to celebrate.