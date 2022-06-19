Man shot and killed at close range walking in West Philadelphia, police say

A man was walking on the streets of West Philadelphia when police say he was fatally shot by another man late Saturday night.

The gunshot victim, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead after being found on the 1400 block of North 52nd Street around 11:15 p.m.

Police say another man fired at least six shots at close range, striking the victim in the neck and body several times.

Both men appeared to be on foot when the shooting rang out, and police say the victim did not return fire.

Police hope to obtain more information from surveillance footage of homes and businesses surrounding the scene.