Police: Suspect shot, killed by Philadelphia officers had fatally stabbed aunt

Philadelphia police have released new information after officers shot and killed a knife-wielding man they witnessed fatally stabbing his aunt earlier this week.

The incident happened Tuesday, at 3:45 p.m. on the 2000 block of South Beechwood Street in Feltonville.

Officers responded to a radio call for a person with a weapon, and met with a witness who told that that her son, 36-year-old Thomas Maisano, was inside a home and armed with a knife.

The witness also told officers that her sister, 72-year-old Josephine Duggan, was also inside.

Police say the four responding officers entered the home and saw Maisano on the second floor in possession of a knife. The officers attempted to talk to him, but were unable to convince him to drop the weapon.

That’s when investigators say Maisano entered a front bedroom and a commotion could be heard. One of the officers then instructed two others to position themselves in the stairway and hallway, armed with their Tasers.

Meanwhile, Officer Alexander McChord was told to enter the middle bedroom in an attempt to get into the front bedroom through an adjoining door.

Officer McChord opened the adjoining door, and investigators say he witnessed Maisano armed with a knife in his right hand. Officer McChord deployed his Taser, but it did not have an effect.

Another officer then entered through the front bedroom door, and allegedly witnessed Maisano stabbing his aunt on the bed, as well as Officer McChord using his Taser to no avail.

The second officer also deployed his Taser, but authorities say it did not stop the offender from continuing to stab the victim.

At that time, police say Officer McChord discharged his firearm, striking Maisano in the right side of his torso.

Police transported both Maisano and Duggan to the hospital, but both succumbed to their injuries.

The knife was recovered from the front bedroom.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released a statement saying that the incident had left a ‘profound impact’ on the family and surrounding community.

As with all officer-involved shootings, Outlaw says McChord, an 11-year veteran of the force, was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation.

